Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 25,2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta for Aug. 25. 2023.

Sublime celebrates 15 years of doughnuts

Since opening in 2008 Sublime Doughnuts has become an Atlanta institution, and there's no better way to celebrate its 15th birthday than with a treat.

Atlanta's Sublime Doughnuts: From technology to fashion, many things have evolved over the past 15 years. But entrepreneur Kamal Grant says two aspects of life haven’t changed a bit: "Atlanta still loves doughnuts, and we still love Atlanta."

Grant, of course, is the founder and creative director of Sublime Doughnuts, which is celebrating 15 very sweet years of serving up decadent doughnuts to metro Atlanta. Grant opened the first Sublime location — on 10th Street near Georgia Tech — back in 2008, after spending time in the Navy and studying at the Culinary Institute of America. 

"I’ve always been into pastries and doughnuts … so it was just about creating my own thing," says Grant of his "Sublime" inspiration. "Before 2008, doughnuts were just chocolate and glazed, chocolate and glazed."

Anyone who’s ever visited Sublime Doughnuts at any of its locations knows that’s not the case anymore. Local favorites include the Orange Dream Star, Fresh Strawberries N Cream, Smores, and the iconic A-Town Cream. Those and others have gained Sublime a reputation of excellence, and the company has appeared on countless "best-of" lists over the past decade-and-a-half.

So, who’s ready to celebrate Sublime’s milestone 15th anniversary with a tasty treat? The original shop is located at 535 10th Street Northwest and the North Druid Hills location is at 2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Suite 107 — both are open 24 hours. To check out the menu, click here.

We spent a morning with Kamal Grant and his dedicated team celebrating last year’s 14th anniversary…and we had so much fun we decided to do it again. Click the video player to check out our most recent morning enjoying one of Atlanta’s sweetest destinations.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Sweetwater 's beer

Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Sweetwater Brewery have teamed up to make a special beer made from fresh ingredients found right outside stadium. Dana Brown, the senior manager of tour operations at the stadium, and Sweetwater head brewer Nick Nock joined Alyse Eady to pour a glass of the tasty beverage.

Falcons collaborate with Sweetwater Brewery: As part of Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s sustainability initiatives, the stadium houses edible landscape and an onsite urban garden on the exterior of the building which creates a biologically diverse ecosystem within a built environment. The garden encompasses a variety of vital features that embody its sustainable ethos.

Stephen Love talks 'They Cloned Tyrone'

'They Cloned Tyrone's' mixture of science fiction, mystery, and comedy has become a hit on Netflix. Producer Stephen Love sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the film, its success, and his new project in Atlanta.

Producer of "They Cloned Tyrone" Stephen Love: He's in town for the HBCU Power Film & TV Festival at Morehouse College as they celebrate 10 years of the Cinema, TV & Emerging Media Studies Morehouse Film Festival taking place Aug. 25. "They Cloned Tyrone" is streaming now on Netflix and stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

Food Truck Friday with The Cheezy Truck

If you want some tasty grilled cheese, the name of this food truck says it all. Owner Eric Hart shows Natalie McCann some of the cheesy things his truck has to offer.

It's National Sandwich Month and we're celebrating with The Cheezy Truck: Award-winning gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and hand-crafted patty melts are the foundation of a truly tasty menu at The Cheezy Truck! Get more information here. 

Pike Nurseries' tips for first-time gardeners

If you're just starting your garden, don't worry. You can keep it simple and still make it beautiful.

Pike Nurseries' back to garden basics: Find a location nearest you here.

Shari Nycole talks overcoming rejection

So many times hearing the word no can leave you feeling less than or not good enough, but radio personality Shari Nycole wants you to rise above rejection.

Shari Nycole talks rising above rejection: Catch her weekdays on the Willie Moore Jr. Show from 3-7 on Praise 102.5      