Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 25, 2020

Exhibit presents unique “Picture” of Civil Rights Movement: The words and pictures in children’s books can inspire many things: curiosity, creativity, and — for High Museum of Art Director of Education Virginia Shearer — a big idea.

“It was the day, more than ten years ago, when the amazing author Paula Young Shelton was here at the museum reading her book, Child of the Civil Rights Movement, that illustrates her life growing up in the family of Ambassador Andrew Young,” says Shearer.

The seed planted by that book grew into “Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement through Children’s Books” — a first-of-its-kind exhibit exploring the Civil Rights Movement through the artwork of children’s books.

“We know that the picture book is a powerful medium. It’s often the first time that children encounter works of art. They encounter them in the palms of their hand, in the laps of their grandparents,” says Shearer. “So many children’s books are about empathy, they’re about friendship, they’re about family, they’re about collaboration. The Civil Rights Movement is about all those things and more.”

Guest curator Andrea Davis Pinkney narrowed down the exhibit to 79 works pulled from 60 different books. From famous figures like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to events like the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing, each image represents a vital element in the fight for Civil Rights.

“I have to say, I’ve been in museums for 20-plus years. Nothing has felt more gratifying, or more important,” says Shearer about the exhibit. “We need to have these conversations together. And we need to have them with our children.”

“Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement through Children’s Books” is on view at the High Museum of Art through November 8th. For more information on visiting the museum and the current safety protocols in place due to the ongoing pandemic, click here.

Advertisement

WEB LINK: https://high.org/exhibition/picture-the-dream/

Grammy-winner Lecrae finds “Restoration” through music: “I ask myself every day, ‘Are we thriving or surviving?’”

Right now, there’s no question that Grammy-winner Lecrae is thriving. The Atlanta-based artist has several projects to be excited about, including a documentary, an upcoming book, and his ninth studio album, Restoration, which was just released last Friday.

“Restoration is a picture of taking things that are broken and believing that they can be restored,” Lecrae says. “They can be fixed. They can be made better than they were before. Obviously, what we’re seeing in our society is a lot of broken things, a lot of broken people. And we’re hoping and we’re believing that there can be some sort of restoration.”

Those themes are further explored in the recent single “Drown,” featuring John Legend. Discussing the song’s powerful message and music video, Lecrae says, “Sometimes we need to know that we’re not alone in our struggles and our pain and we need to have some sort of understanding that we’re cared for. Whether that’s faith, whether that’s family, community, that we’re not alone in our journey. And I just wanted to paint a picture that we’ve seen a lot of tragedy, we’ve seen a lot of pain and heartache, but there’s lots of things we can highlight, and lots of things that demonstrate when we work collectively, and we work with each other, that we can help each other and lift each other up.”

That idea — lifting each other up — is one Lecrae says he’s been thinking about a lot lately, especially in light of the discussions of equality and justice playing out on an international stage.

“In the seat I sit in, what I would tell some of my brothers and sisters who don’t understand what’s happening, is to become avid learners and listeners. And just be attentive and empathetic. And for those who are feeling the pain and struggle of racial inequality, I’d say your anger is justified. But let’s find ways to use it constructively, instead of destructively. Let’s find ways to use it to build, and not destroy.”

“That’s why I’m doing everything I’m doing,” he says. “I’m trying to do some building and some construction.”

For more information on Restoration or Lecrae’s upcoming book — called I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion, But Found My Faith and scheduled for release in October — click over to the artist’s website here.

LINK: https://lecrae.com

Tips for navigating virtual learning: Troubleshooting technical glitches, managing mid-morning meltdowns and keeping tabs on schedules and assignments. Ask any parent trying to balance work and their child's virtual learning, and they'll tell you they have their hands full. Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, joins us with tips on how to manage the stress. For more information click here.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us with the latest celebrity news. For more information on Rolling Out Magazine click here for more on Christal Jordan follow her @enchantedPR.