Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 21, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Sneaker shop offers chance to customize kicks

Can't find that dream pair of sneakers you've been looking for? No problem -- head to Sneaker Doodle Co. in the Mall of Georgia and customize your own!

ATLANTA - Sneaker customization concept "kicks" creativity into high gear: 

Sneakers aren’t just sneakers anymore — they’re collectible works of art. And thanks to a unique new concept in metro Atlanta, you have a chance to create the industry’s next great masterpiece.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time flexing our creative muscles at Sneaker Doodle Co., a customize-your-own-sneaker business founded by Elizabeth Akinbode and located inside Buford’s Mall of Georgia (at 3333 Buford Drive). 

The idea is simple: budding designers can bring in their own shoes or choose from the store’s selection, and then use Sneaker Doodle’s abundant art supplies to customize their kicks. Need a little inspiration? No problem: Akinbode says there are in-house artists that can help. You can also check out the work of previous customers on the shop’s Instagram page, which boasts more than 50,000 followers. 

Parties and workshops may be booked online and — as of July — the shop is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays, specifically welcoming all walk-in customers. Workshop pricing is currently $250 with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes included, $100 for bring-your-own-shoes, and $120 for BYOS walk-ins. For more information on Sneaker Doodle Co. or to book a session, click here.

So…did we set any trends this morning with our custom sneakers? Click the video player in this article to find out!

The dangers of the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria

At least three people in New York and Connecticut have died after contracting infections from a rare flesh-eating bacteria and now Florida officials are reporting deaths as well. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the bacteria and how you can protect yourself.

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in medical headlines: A flesh-eating bacteria has claimed the lives of at least three people. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with ways you can protect yourself. 

How to avoid dehydration this summer

With much of Georgia under heat alerts, it's important to take precautions and know how to protect yourself from dehydration. United Healthcare of Georgia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Palte shares the signs of dehydration and how you can keep your kids hydrated.

Dr. Stephen Palte shares information about dehydration in children and some creative tips to ensure they stay hydrated: The heat today is creating a dangerous situation for everyone – especially children. Hydration is particularly important for children as they require more water than adults, because their internal cooling system isn’t fully developed yet. With a smaller surface area than adults and sweat glands that aren’t fully developed, it’s much harder for a child’s body to cool itself. Dr. Stephen Palte gives hydration tips for kids to combat the heat.

Jerrimiah James hosts luxury fashion exchange

After a career working for some of the biggest designers in the fashion industry, Jerrimiah James has cofounded a personal shopping brand in Buckhead focused on sustainability and combating clothing waste.

Luxury Fashion Exchange Event happening Thursday: Jerrimiah James is a fashion industry veteran. The event includes designer clothing, F&B, and Sustainability in Fashion Education. Jerrimiah James, a pioneer in luxury fashion shopping, is  revolutionizing the consumer experience by embracing circularity in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. With a passion for sustainability and a mission to combat clothing waste, Jerrimiah James is hosting a Luxury Fashion Exchange Event on Aug. 24, 2023. For more information click here

Kierra M on Tori Spelling's medical scare

Fans are concerned after Tori Spelling was admitted to the hospital amid her split with husband Dean McDermott. Radio personality Kierra M shares the latest about the news.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Tori Spelling opens up on social media about being hospitalized. Radio host Kierra M tells us more. 