Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 18, 2022

Retro pinball arcade "scores big" at new Acworth location: There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time aiming for new high scores at Portal Pinball, which recently moved from Kennesaw to a new location in Acworth. Portal Pinball was first opened in 2018 by Bryan and Amanda Broyles; Bryan says the arcade is the result of his lifelong fascination with the mechanic and design of pinball machines. Today, the arcade houses more than 35 pinball machines from the 1970s through present day, including Flash Gordon from 1980, The Machine: Bride of Pin Bot from 1991, and The Mandalorian from 2021 Portal Pinball is located at 3335 Cobb Parkway, Suite 800, in Acworth, and current hours are Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

Dr. Michael Breus gives tips on why melatonin and other supplements are not effective and safe for improving sleep: Dr. Breus is a clinical psychologist with more than two decades of experience in the field of sleep medicine, research, and education. He;s known worldwide as "The Sleep Doctor." For more information on Dr. Breus click here.

Dale DeSena and Chef Jamie Adams of il Giallo talk "Food that Rocks" event: Chef Jamie will be demonstrating a ravioli dish that he will also be serving at "Food That Rocks" this weekend. It's an event that celebrates food and restaurants around the Sandy Springs area. For ticket information click here.

The Atlanta Hawks release their 2022-2023 schedule and it's gone viral: We'll discuss who's the opponent for opening night, the concept behind the schedule release video, plus a lot more. Click here to watch the schedule release video.

Hip Hop Artist K Camp and his mother Ms. Shauna talk about new music and being honored at the state house: Senator Lester Jackson III honored both K Camp and his mom Shauna at the State House for all the community work they're doing in Atlanta. He also just released his album "Vibe Forever" featuring Ne-Yo and Doe Boy. Keep up with K Camp on Instagram @KCamp

Skye Estroff tell us where to find Italian Grinder sandwiches: Videos of grinder sandwiches are trending all over TikTok and Skye lets us know where to find them in Atlanta.