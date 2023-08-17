Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 17, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Summer theater festival presents trio of new works

Four days. Three plays. And several exciting chances to support emerging voices in the American theater. Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit will host this year’s SheATL Summer Theater Festival Thursday, August 17th through Sunday, August 20th, featuring a trio of new works: A Shy Redemption by K. Parker, CHICANA LEGEND by Alexis Elisa Macedo, and Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir with book, music, and lyrics by Brianna Kothari Barnes and conceived by Dame Productions.

Persia White talks the release of her album Love Letters

It's been ten years since Persia released an album. Love Letters is an intimate collection of twelve songs each representing a love letter to her loved one. It will be released independently by her label Hybrid Music on August 18th on iTunes, Band Camp, and PersiaWhiteMusic.com. Five full songs are available for download now, when you purchase the album on Band Camp. "Love Letters will also have a limited edition 12" LP pressed on BIO vinyl, making it one of the world's first plastic-free vinyl records ever produced. In addition, Persia, who lived in Atlanta for over 7 years while filming The Vampire Diaries will be in town with husband Joseph Morgan hosting a live event on August 19th at the Always and Forever Convention in Conyers, GA.

Law enforcement officer Tim Eford was selected as a contestant on The Great Chocolate Showdown

Officer Eford found participating in the show to be a good way to promote awareness for food allergies, which affect about 8 percent of US children, including his son, Clay. Officer Eford has been worked in Georgia law enforcement for five years, most recently as a detective for the City of Norcross. He is currently transitioning to a new job with the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office as a Senior Investigator. He began baking as a way to cope with the stresses associated with law enforcement. He decided to focus on vegan baking due to his son Clay’s severe allergy to dairy. He did not want his son’s allergy to prevent him from being able to eat delicious and fun desserts. Catch the great Chocolate Showdown Saturday's at 8:00 pm on the CW.

Jeezy talks new book "Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe" and performing at the 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest this Saturday

Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist. in his new book, Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe, he is sharing for the first time what he learned with those coming up behind him, so they don’t have the make the same mistakes he did. From a young age, Jeezy was taught that if you’re eating, you offer somebody else a piece. Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and kept him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable. It was these principles that helped him not only climb the Hip Hop and R&B charts but also become a leader within the Hip Hop community. To purchase the book click here.

James "Murr" Murray from the TV show Impractical Jokers

James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian, best known as "Murr" on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTV and The Misery Index on TBS. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you! Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you've never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience! Murr will be performing his solo tour live at Atlanta Symphony Hall on September 8th. Click here for tickets

Chadwick Boyd gives a recipe for refrigerator Summer Pickles

These refrigerator pickles will last up to one month in the fridge.

What You Need to Know Before You Cook

Make sure the jars and lids are fully clean. I run them through the hot dishwasher beforehand

Leave an hour or so after making the pickles to let the jars come to room temperature before placing in the refrigerator

Use 3-4 pint Ball jars

You may have extra pickling brine left over; if you have enough vegetables, make a 4th jar

Ingredients

6 Kirby cucumbers cut into spears

2 pounds fresh okra, trimmed

1½ pounds yellow squash cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

4 cups water

4 cups cider vinegar

2 cups white sugar

¼ cup Kosher salt

3 fresh bay leaves

6 3-to-4-inch fresh sprigs of dill

7-9 whole, peeled garlic cloves

3 teaspoons black or pink peppercorns

3 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

3 teaspoons whole fennel seeds

Instructions