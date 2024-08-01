Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 1, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  August 1, 2024 11:32am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fun with Woodstock's 'Summer Scratch Off'

ATLANTA - There’s nothing better than scoring a prize on a scratch-off lotto ticket, right? Well, good news: over the next two weeks, business owners in Woodstock are handing out a whole bundle of jackpots to shoppers in the mood for savings.

Visit Woodstock GA — the city’s official destination marketing organization — is hosting a Summer Scratch Off Lottery starting today and running through August 15th. What is it? Simple: during the promotion, participating stores in Downtown Woodstock will give shoppers one Summer Scratch Off card for each purchase. The cards feature a discount offering which may be used immediately or later in the month at that same business. Visit Woodstock GA officials tell us that shoppers can also fill out their name and email address on the Summer Scratch Off card and hand it in to the store, to then be entered into a raffle to win further prizes. Five winners will each get $100 in Downtown Dollars, which may be used as cash at participating downtown shops and restaurants. 

Businesses participating in the Summer Scratch Off Lottery include Apricot Lane Woodstock, Blue Frog Imports, Branches Boutique, Brenda's House of Flowers, Brooklynn's, Dare To Be Different on Main, Dress Up, Fashion Cupcake, Kilwin's Chocolates and Ice Cream, Leaning Ladder Olive Oil, Made Mercantile, The Rustic Market, Salon and Spa Venessa, Spirited Boutiques, Sucré, The Sweet Read, and the Woodstock Visitors Center. For more information on the program, click here.

We never pass up a chance to support local businesses here on Good Day Atlanta — especially when scoring deals is part of the mix. So, we spent the morning in Downtown Woodstock, scratching off our lotto tickets! Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Back-to-school budgeting tips for parents

Back-to-school budget tips: Parents are feeling the pinch more than ever, and the combination between inflation and the new school year can be painful. Personal finance expert and best-selling author Rachel Cruze has some tips on how to stay within your budget while getting your kids everything they need for class.

How parents can give teens emotional support

New research reveals a startling fact - America's teens may not be getting the emotional support they need from their parents. The report showed that there's a significant gap between the level of support that teens feel from their parents and the amount parents think their kids have. Psychiatrist and author Dr. Frank Anderson joined Alyse Eady to share some ways parents can help.

Dominique Dawes looks back on 1996 Olympics

Dominique Dawes looks back on the 1996 Olympics: The 'Magnificent Seven' captured gold and inspired a generation with their amazing gymnastic routines at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta. Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes sat down with Joanne Feldman to discuss her legacy, her thoughts on this year's team, and her new partnership with the Atlanta Falcons.

Get a sneak peek at the new Disney Destiny

Imagineer shares a sneak preview of the Disney Destiny: Disney Cruise Line just announced the details of its newest ship in its fleet, the Disney Destiny. Imagineer Beth Burkhardt was the creative director for the ship, and she joined Lindsay Tuman to talk about what families can expect on board.

How to manage back-to-school stress

Jackie Paige's tips for managing back-to-school stress: Going back to school can cause a lot of stress and anxiety, but there are some simple things you can do to help manage it. Radio personality and fitness coach Jackie Paige shares a few tips for parents.