Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 8, 2022

Spring blooms at annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival:

The last time the Atlanta Dogwood Festival took over Piedmont Park, the famed dogwood trees weren’t actually blooming. That’s because last year, the festival was moved to August due to the ongoing pandemic. But for the festival’s 86th year, organizers have put it back in the season for which it was created to celebrate.

The 86th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park Friday through Sunday, continuing a tradition that began way back in 1936 — making it the city’s longest-running festival and the nation’s third-oldest fine arts festival. The three-day event fills the park with a vibrant artist market (featuring more than 250 hand-selected artists), live music and entertainment, and family-friendly activities; there’s plenty of food available throughout the festival, of course, and even a 5K race (the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K) on Saturday morning.

A main attraction of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is always the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, featuring incredible artwork created by area high school students. A panel of professional judges selects the pieces on display, choosing from hundreds of submissions. And Saturday, teams of high school artists will go toe-to-toe (or should we say pencil-to-pencil) in the Art Throwdown, a timed art competition.

Festival organizers are asking attendees to make a $5 donation, something they also requested last year due to the financial hit from the pandemic. For more information on the 86th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival and to donate online, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a preview of this year’s big event!

Easter candy boards with Elizabeth Schmitt: Find out how to create your own designer Easter candy eoard with Elizabeth Schmitt. For more information follow her on Instagram @ATLBoards.

Harold Perrineau joins us from the EPIX show "From": Mystery and horror envelope a small town in the Epix show "From." The series finds residents being held hostage in the nightmarish town with terrifying creatures emerging from the forest after the sun goes down. The show stars a fan favorite, Harold Perrineau, he plays Sheriff Boyd Stevens on the show. For more information click here.

Actor Naturi Naughton and her longtime boyfriend Two Lewis finally tied the knot in Atlanta and join us to talk about their love story: For more information on Naturi Naughton's foundation follow them on IG @naturisdreamersfoundation . For more information on Two's foundation Track Georgia click here.

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain on how to grow azaleas in Georgia: For more information Pike Nurseries click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.