Taylor Swift merchandise pop-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

We’re not trying to be the "Anti-Hero" here, but getting your hands on a piece of Taylor Swift tour merchandise is trickier than finding "Snow on the Beach."

Thankfully, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the "Mastermind" behind a plan to help get fans that coveted merch without having to brave any "Midnight Rain."

Ahead of Swift’s record-breaking trio of shows here in Atlanta this weekend, Mercedes-Benz Stadium made The Eras Tour merchandise available on International Plaza this morning starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 6 p.m. this evening. The mech truck will also open at noon on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — and remain open following the concerts.

Stadium officials stress that should the area reach capacity, they will cut off the line — and all purchases must be made with credit card or digital payments. In other words, bring cash, and "You’re on Your Own, Kid." And while parking may seem like a "Labyrinth" sometimes, stadium officials say fans coming to get their merch early should park in the Red Deck. But please note: no fans will be allowed on-site until before 6 a.m. — arrive before then, and you’ll be left with "Sweet Nothing."

Of course, those lucky enough to actually attend the concerts can stop by any of the 26 merchandise locations inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If all the Taylor Swift excitement has you feeling like you’re trapped in a "Lavender Haze," no worries — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has plenty of information for concert-goers on its website.

Ashley Brooke talks her role in the Disney+'s "A Small Light": "A Small Light" tells the powerful, remarkable story of 20-something secretary Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who didn’t hesitate when her boss Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to hide him and his family from the Nazis during World War II. The eight-episode series takes place over the course of two years as the couples watches over the eight souls hiding in the secret annex. Ashley plays Margot Frank, daughter of Live Schreiber’s character and sister of Anne Frank.

Diamond Jack talks Célébrez en Rosé Wine & Music Festival: The festival returns to Atlanta on Saturday, May 7. Since its founding in 2018, Célébrez en Rosé (French for "Celebrate in Pink") has become a can’t-miss event through its all-star music lineups, having featured renowned artists like Robin Thicke, Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, Mya, DJ Cassidy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and many more, as well as its high-fashion, Instagram-worthy, photo installations, luxurious VIP experiences, and culinary offerings from celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Kelis. Following the success of the third annual Atlanta festival in 2022, which attracted a crowd of more than 4,000 pink and white-clad attendees, this year’s Célébrez en Rosé will be returning to a new and larger location at The Meadow at Piedmont Park, a 200 acres greenspace that attracts over 4 million visitors a year. For ticket information click here.

"The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning" series on Peacock: It's a transformational series in which eight people at different stages of their lives are given the chance to sort out their home, life, and relationships before it’s too late. Plucked from Sweden, an organizer, designer, and psychologist — also known as the "Death Cleaners" — come to America to help subjects reinvent themselves by facing their mortality, speaking honestly about death, and confronting all that "crap" that has been collecting dust for years. The Swedish Death Cleaners, Katarina Blom, Ella Engström, and Johan Svenson talked with Joanne Feldman about their process Amy Poehler is the executive producer and narrator.

Erica A. Thomas gives the latest in food news: Spring is officially here, which means more time outside enjoying the great weather. There is nothing better than relishing a great glass of wine while enjoying a fabulous meal dining Al fresco. Erica gives a few restaurants that are great for al fresco dining.

