Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 23,2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 23, 2026:

Mitsubishi Electric Golf Classic: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure has officially taken over TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, bringing the excitement of the PGA TOUR Champions back to Gwinnett County.

Georgia DNR gives tips on Canada Geese: Don't Let Your "Feathers Get Ruffled" by Canada Geese. Canada geese are well-suited to a wide range of habitats, from agricultural fields and rural waterways to neighborhood ponds, business parks, and urban green spaces. As they continue to thrive in developed areas, encounters between geese and people have become more common here in Georgia. Kara Nitschke gives more insight and some tips.

Spring Fashion Trends 2026 with Michelle Lynch, Owner and Founder of Poshe Productions: Michelle gives tips on how to transition your wardrobe from Winter to Spring. She'll also give affordable ways to elevate your look this season.

Erica Thomas gives patio ideas for family and friends: As patio season arrives, the weather is finally starting to break—and with it comes a shift in everything: from sinuses to skincare to how we gather and entertain. The energy in Atlanta starting to feel lighter, brighter, and more social. For more information and to keep up with Erica, click here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Squirtle for adoption. Click here to learn more.