Mitsubishi Electric Classic brings golf greats to metro Atlanta

The Brief The Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure has officially taken over TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, bringing the excitement of the PGA TOUR Champions back to Gwinnett County. PGA TOUR Champions consists of professional golfers aged 50 and older, and all of its events are televised on Golf Channel. Tournament leaders say the event has raised more than $5.75 million for local charities since 2013.



What’s better than a week of golf here in Georgia? Easy: a week of golf that’s also raising money for local charities.

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure has officially taken over TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, bringing the excitement of the PGA TOUR Champions back to Gwinnett County. The tournament features a stellar lineup of golf greats, including Miguel Ángel Jiménez (and his stretch warmup!), Stewart Cink, and former World No. 1 Ernie Els — all of whom will compete in three rounds (54 holes total) played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. PGA TOUR Champions consists of professional golfers aged 50 and older, and all of its events are televised on Golf Channel.

So, yes, seeing those legendary golfers is the main attraction of the week — but it’s not the only attraction!

Other activities on the schedule this week include today’s Northside Hospital Official Pro-Am, tomorrow’s GSGA Adaptive Golf Clinic (presented by the Georgia State Golf Association and Adaptive Golf Association), and the Kids’ Putting Experience presented by PGA TOUR Superstore with First Tee Metro Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.

Giving back is also a big part of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure; tournament leaders say the event has raised more than $5.75 million for local charities since 2013. Beneficiaries include Cink Charities (founded by pro golfer Stewart Cink) and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.

For more information on this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure and a full schedule of events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, getting in a few practice swings with the pros!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



