Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 22, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 22, 2026:

Picnic planning with Magnolia Room Cafeteria: In case you didn’t know, tomorrow is National Picnic Day — and there is no better food to fill your basket with than the delicious home cooking of Magnolia Room Cafeteria!

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Netflix's new series is looking for campers to take a trip to Rutledge for some upcoming scenes. Tyler Perry's "Zatima" needs hospital staff and wedding guests. Tess gives us details on these casting calls and more.

Shorter, closer trips on the rise as the country celebrates America250 events nationwide: As the highly anticipated 2026 summer travel season approaches, consumer behavior is shifting and the way Americans travel is changing. While most Americans have visited fewer than 10 states, this historic America250 summer presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to explore more of the country and discover new places closer to home. Consumer analyst and travel industry expert, Regina Lewis has the details.

Mark Jeffers, VP of Culinary for La Tavola: La Tavola is bringing back their annual ten-day Mezzogiorno menu. The menu, which celebrates the arrival of spring & the bright flavors of Italy's coast, will be available until April 26 and will feature specialty items. For more information, click here.



The Floor is back on Fox 5 for its 5th season: Local contestant David Alexander tests his knowledge this season. Each of the 100 contestants will have a chance to win the life-changing grand prize of $250,000! And this season there is a whole new element called The Territory Freeze. Catch The Floor on Tuesday nights at 8 on Fox 5.

Jigi Dinero has the latest in entertainment headlines: Saturday and Sunday 10-3pm on HOT 1079

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Dolly for adoption.