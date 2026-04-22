Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call: Tyler Perry’s Zatima and Netflix series roles

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Contributor
Published  April 22, 2026 12:07pm EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call: Tyler Perry’s Zatima and Netflix series roles

Casting Call: Tyler Perry’s Zatima and Netflix series roles

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities for Macon locals, background roles on a Tyler Perry production, and a Netflix series filming in Georgia. There’s also a non-union film seeking hockey players and a broadcasting job opening in Clayton County.

ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities for Macon locals, background roles on a Tyler Perry production, and a Netflix series filming in Georgia. There’s also a non-union film seeking hockey players and a broadcasting job opening in Clayton County.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • The Comeback KingCasting: Macon, GA localsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No acting experience requiredFilming: May 4 in MaconPaidTo submit, you'll need:NameAgeContact informationRecent photo
  • Casting: Macon, GA localsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No acting experience required
  • Any gender
  • Any ethnicity
  • Ages 18+
  • No acting experience required
  • Filming: May 4 in Macon
  • Paid
  • To submit, you'll need:NameAgeContact informationRecent photo
  • Name
  • Age
  • Contact information
  • Recent photo
  • Submit at Signup.CBKingAudience.com
  • Talbot Pines (Netflix)Casting: CampersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+Filming: April 29, May 4, May 5, and May 15 in RutledgePaidApply at https://hyltoncasting.com/tpsummercamp/
  • Casting: CampersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+
  • Any gender
  • Any ethnicity
  • Ages 18+
  • Filming: April 29, May 4, May 5, and May 15 in Rutledge
  • Paid
  • Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/tpsummercamp/
  • Zatima (Tyler Perry Production)Casting:Hospital staffHospital backgroundWedding backgroundAny gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: April 27Paid
  • Casting:Hospital staffHospital backgroundWedding backgroundAny gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
  • Hospital staff
  • Hospital background
  • Wedding background
  • Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
  • Filming: April 27
  • Paid
  • To submit, send the following to ZATIMAEXTRAS@GMAIL.COM:NamePhone numberAgeHeightWeightSizes (shirt, pants, shoe)Race/ethnicity2 recent photos (1 headshot, 1 full body)
  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Age
  • Height
  • Weight
  • Sizes (shirt, pants, shoe)
  • Race/ethnicity
  • 2 recent photos (1 headshot, 1 full body)
  • Make your subject line one of the following:HOSPITAL STAFF 4/27HOSPITAL BG 4/27WEDDING BG 4/27
  • HOSPITAL STAFF 4/27
  • HOSPITAL BG 4/27
  • WEDDING BG 4/27
  • Cutting Edge (Non-Union Vertical Film)Casting:Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipmentHigh school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercingsFilming: Now through April 29Paid
  • Casting:Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipmentHigh school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercings
  • Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipment
  • High school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercings
  • Filming: Now through April 29
  • Paid
  • To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with:Name or team nameContact number2 current photos
  • Name or team name
  • Contact number
  • 2 current photos
  • Make the emails one of the following:Individuals: CE HOCKEYTeams: HOCKEY TEAMStudents: CE HS
  • Individuals: CE HOCKEY
  • Teams: HOCKEY TEAM
  • Students: CE HS

💼 JOBS

  • Assistant TV Station Manager — Clayton County Public SchoolsOrganization: Clayton County Public SchoolsDuties:Schedule, design, write, and produce system programmingBuild and maintain relationships with local, metro, and state news organizationsVideotape and edit packages for system events and activitiesPlan and direct live broadcastsMoreQualifications:Associate’s degree in Film/Television Production, Broadcasting, Journalism, Radio/TV, Communications, or related fieldThree years of experience in video production or journalism-related fieldPrior experience coordinating video productionMore
  • Organization: Clayton County Public Schools
  • Duties:Schedule, design, write, and produce system programmingBuild and maintain relationships with local, metro, and state news organizationsVideotape and edit packages for system events and activitiesPlan and direct live broadcastsMore
  • Schedule, design, write, and produce system programming
  • Build and maintain relationships with local, metro, and state news organizations
  • Videotape and edit packages for system events and activities
  • Plan and direct live broadcasts
  • More
  • Qualifications:Associate’s degree in Film/Television Production, Broadcasting, Journalism, Radio/TV, Communications, or related fieldThree years of experience in video production or journalism-related fieldPrior experience coordinating video productionMore
  • Associate’s degree in Film/Television Production, Broadcasting, Journalism, Radio/TV, Communications, or related field
  • Three years of experience in video production or journalism-related field
  • Prior experience coordinating video production
  • More
  • Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallClayton

☕ NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

  • Atlanta Film FestivalWhen: April 23 – May 3What:Film screeningsPanelsNetworking eventsPartiesAnd moreLearn more and buy a badge at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com
  • When: April 23 – May 3
  • What:Film screeningsPanelsNetworking eventsPartiesAnd more
  • Film screenings
  • Panels
  • Networking events
  • Parties
  • And more
  • Learn more and buy a badge at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock. 

Casting CallNewsEntertainmentSeen on TVGood Day Atlanta