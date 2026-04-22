Casting Call: Tyler Perry’s Zatima and Netflix series roles
ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities for Macon locals, background roles on a Tyler Perry production, and a Netflix series filming in Georgia. There’s also a non-union film seeking hockey players and a broadcasting job opening in Clayton County.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- The Comeback KingCasting: Macon, GA localsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No acting experience requiredFilming: May 4 in MaconPaidTo submit, you'll need:NameAgeContact informationRecent photo
- Casting: Macon, GA localsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No acting experience required
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- Ages 18+
- No acting experience required
- Filming: May 4 in Macon
- Paid
- To submit, you'll need:NameAgeContact informationRecent photo
- Name
- Age
- Contact information
- Recent photo
- Submit at Signup.CBKingAudience.com
- Talbot Pines (Netflix)Casting: CampersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+Filming: April 29, May 4, May 5, and May 15 in RutledgePaidApply at https://hyltoncasting.com/tpsummercamp/
- Casting: CampersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- Ages 18+
- Filming: April 29, May 4, May 5, and May 15 in Rutledge
- Paid
- Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/tpsummercamp/
- Zatima (Tyler Perry Production)Casting:Hospital staffHospital backgroundWedding backgroundAny gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: April 27Paid
- Casting:Hospital staffHospital backgroundWedding backgroundAny gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Hospital staff
- Hospital background
- Wedding background
- Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: April 27
- Paid
- To submit, send the following to ZATIMAEXTRAS@GMAIL.COM:NamePhone numberAgeHeightWeightSizes (shirt, pants, shoe)Race/ethnicity2 recent photos (1 headshot, 1 full body)
- Name
- Phone number
- Age
- Height
- Weight
- Sizes (shirt, pants, shoe)
- Race/ethnicity
- 2 recent photos (1 headshot, 1 full body)
- Make your subject line one of the following:HOSPITAL STAFF 4/27HOSPITAL BG 4/27WEDDING BG 4/27
- HOSPITAL STAFF 4/27
- HOSPITAL BG 4/27
- WEDDING BG 4/27
- Cutting Edge (Non-Union Vertical Film)Casting:Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipmentHigh school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercingsFilming: Now through April 29Paid
- Casting:Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipmentHigh school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercings
- Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipment
- High school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercings
- Filming: Now through April 29
- Paid
- To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with:Name or team nameContact number2 current photos
- Name or team name
- Contact number
- 2 current photos
- Make the emails one of the following:Individuals: CE HOCKEYTeams: HOCKEY TEAMStudents: CE HS
- Individuals: CE HOCKEY
- Teams: HOCKEY TEAM
- Students: CE HS
💼 JOBS
- Assistant TV Station Manager — Clayton County Public SchoolsOrganization: Clayton County Public SchoolsDuties:Schedule, design, write, and produce system programmingBuild and maintain relationships with local, metro, and state news organizationsVideotape and edit packages for system events and activitiesPlan and direct live broadcastsMoreQualifications:Associate’s degree in Film/Television Production, Broadcasting, Journalism, Radio/TV, Communications, or related fieldThree years of experience in video production or journalism-related fieldPrior experience coordinating video productionMore
- Organization: Clayton County Public Schools
- Duties:Schedule, design, write, and produce system programmingBuild and maintain relationships with local, metro, and state news organizationsVideotape and edit packages for system events and activitiesPlan and direct live broadcastsMore
- Schedule, design, write, and produce system programming
- Build and maintain relationships with local, metro, and state news organizations
- Videotape and edit packages for system events and activities
- Plan and direct live broadcasts
- More
- Qualifications:Associate’s degree in Film/Television Production, Broadcasting, Journalism, Radio/TV, Communications, or related fieldThree years of experience in video production or journalism-related fieldPrior experience coordinating video productionMore
- Associate’s degree in Film/Television Production, Broadcasting, Journalism, Radio/TV, Communications, or related field
- Three years of experience in video production or journalism-related field
- Prior experience coordinating video production
- More
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallClayton
☕ NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- Atlanta Film FestivalWhen: April 23 – May 3What:Film screeningsPanelsNetworking eventsPartiesAnd moreLearn more and buy a badge at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com
- When: April 23 – May 3
- What:Film screeningsPanelsNetworking eventsPartiesAnd more
- Film screenings
- Panels
- Networking events
- Parties
- And more
- Learn more and buy a badge at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.