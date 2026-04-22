Casting Call: Tyler Perry’s Zatima and Netflix series roles

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities for Macon locals, background roles on a Tyler Perry production, and a Netflix series filming in Georgia. There’s also a non-union film seeking hockey players and a broadcasting job opening in Clayton County.

The Comeback KingCasting: Macon, GA localsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No acting experience requiredFilming: May 4 in MaconPaidTo submit, you'll need:NameAgeContact informationRecent photo

Casting: Macon, GA localsAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+No acting experience required

Any gender

Any ethnicity

Ages 18+

No acting experience required

Filming: May 4 in Macon

Paid

To submit, you'll need:NameAgeContact informationRecent photo

Name

Age

Contact information

Recent photo

Talbot Pines (Netflix)Casting: CampersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+Filming: April 29, May 4, May 5, and May 15 in RutledgePaidApply at https://hyltoncasting.com/tpsummercamp/

Casting: CampersAny genderAny ethnicityAges 18+

Any gender

Any ethnicity

Ages 18+

Filming: April 29, May 4, May 5, and May 15 in Rutledge

Paid

Zatima (Tyler Perry Production)Casting:Hospital staffHospital backgroundWedding backgroundAny gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: April 27Paid

Casting:Hospital staffHospital backgroundWedding backgroundAny gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Hospital staff

Hospital background

Wedding background

Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: April 27

Paid

To submit, send the following to ZATIMAEXTRAS@GMAIL.COM:NamePhone numberAgeHeightWeightSizes (shirt, pants, shoe)Race/ethnicity2 recent photos (1 headshot, 1 full body)

Name

Phone number

Age

Height

Weight

Sizes (shirt, pants, shoe)

Race/ethnicity

2 recent photos (1 headshot, 1 full body)

Make your subject line one of the following:HOSPITAL STAFF 4/27HOSPITAL BG 4/27WEDDING BG 4/27

HOSPITAL STAFF 4/27

HOSPITAL BG 4/27

WEDDING BG 4/27

Cutting Edge (Non-Union Vertical Film)Casting:Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipmentHigh school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercingsFilming: Now through April 29Paid

Casting:Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipmentHigh school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercings

Featured high school hockey players/teams — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must have equipment

High school students — any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must look youthful, no facial piercings

Filming: Now through April 29

Paid

To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with:Name or team nameContact number2 current photos

Name or team name

Contact number

2 current photos

Make the emails one of the following:Individuals: CE HOCKEYTeams: HOCKEY TEAMStudents: CE HS

Individuals: CE HOCKEY

Teams: HOCKEY TEAM