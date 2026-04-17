Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 17, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on April 17, 2026:

Railroad museum goes 'back on track' this weekend with speeder event: The Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth will host its popular Track Speeder Days event Friday through Sunday.

Barber Willy Wong shows ways men can style their hair during warmer months: We often mention women's styles, but men also enjoy looking nice. Willy Wong owner of "Monarch ATL" has some tips and tricks. To learn more, click here.

Spirit Airlines at risk of liquidation due to fuel costs: Spirit Airlines is at risk of shutting down and liquidating as soon as this week, meaning the end of the ultra-low-cost carrier. The Points Guy Clint Henderson has details on what's happening and what you need to do if you have a flight booked with them.

Laura Ratliff gives a list of affordable family vacations: Laura is an editorial Director at Luxury Travel Report. She lists 5 affordable vacation spots. Finding a budget-friendly destination that makes the whole family happy just got easier. For the complete list, click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on beneficial bugs for plants

Pet of the Day: Julia is the pet of the day. For more information on adopting her or another pet, click here.