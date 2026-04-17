Railroad museum goes 'back on track' this weekend with speeder event

The Brief The Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth will host its popular Track Speeder Days event Friday through Sunday. The event gives visitors the chance to ride the rails on track speeders, which were used for railroad maintenance from the 1920s through the 1980s. The small motorized cars were sent out to fix issues on the track, which meant they were vital to keeping railroads open and operational.



Ben Harrell is justifiably proud of his track speeder.

"Took me two years to build this thing up," says Harrell. "We modeled it after what they call an executive car, where it used to take out people who worked for the railroads, potential customers."

Harrell is a member of the North American Railcar Operators Association (or, NARCOA), a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and the safe operation of historic railroad equipment used for maintenance of way. And track speeders are a perfect example of that historic equipment. Used from the 1920s through the 1980s, the small motorized cars were sent out to fix issues on the track, which means they were vital to keeping railroads open and operational.

Today, people like Harrell collect and ride track speeders all over the country — and this weekend, Harrell will welcome guests onto his car during Track Speeder Days at the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth. We’ve covered Track Speeder Days several times in the past on Good Day Atlanta; this year’s event will take place today through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with rides available for $5 each.

The Southeastern Railway Museum is located at 3595 Buford Highway in Duluth, and current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is $19 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $13 for children ages 2 to 12. Click here for more information on visiting the museum.