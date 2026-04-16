Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 16, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 16, 2026:

High-energy Boom Ball makes Metro Atlanta debut this Saturday: You know what they say: "There’s no crying in baseball!" And that’s especially true when the baseball is as high-energy and hilarious as what’s taking over Gwinnett Field this Saturday!

Midtown Alliance President and CEO Kevin Green on Plans for "Midtown Green" Public Space: It's the bold new cultural and civic renovation that will transform midtown Atlanta.

Jon Acuff talks about the four procrastination personalities: In John's new book "Procrastination Proof," he breaks down each procrastination personality further to show the gifts and traps of each one, and give practical tools for how to stop waiting and start moving forward. To order his book, click here.

Skye Estroff show easy recipes for vidalia onion season: Skye lets viewers know when the onions can be harvested and shipped, according to the GA Department of Agriculture. She also shares some delicious recipes that would be great for any party. Follow her on social media @Skye.Estroff.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Kanga Roo for adoption. For more information, click here.