High-energy Boom Ball makes Metro Atlanta debut this Saturday

The Brief Boom Ball makes its Metro Atlanta debut this Saturday, April 18th at Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville. Billed as "baseball reimagined," Boom Ball is a co-ed sport consisting of two teams — the Lucky Llamas and Chaos Crew — going head-to-head in cities across the country. Each two-hour game is split into six innings, and each inning is built around a specific theme or challenge.



You know what they say: "There’s no crying in baseball!"

And that’s especially true when the baseball is as high-energy and hilarious as what’s taking over Gwinnett Field this Saturday!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a preview of the biggest new entertainment experience in sports: Boom Ball! Billed as "baseball reimagined," Boom Ball is a co-ed sport consisting of two teams — the Lucky Llamas and Chaos Crew — going head-to-head in cities across the country. Each two-hour game is split into six innings, and each inning is built around a specific theme or challenge. For example, the first inning could be what's known as a "speed inning," while the fourth inning might showcase softball showmanship. Since each inning is its own mini-game, each is worth one point — and the team with the most points wins!

As you can tell, this ain’t your grandparent’s baseball. League founders say it’s a personality-driven show, and they say the goal is to be as fan-interactive as possible. To that end, every game begins with a Boom Fest, which features player meet-and-greets, selfie snapping and autograph signing, and giveaways.

Saturday’s Boom Fest begins at 5:00 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the opening ceremonies. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — and all of it is happening at Gwinnett Field (formerly Coolray Field), located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. To buy tickets to the game, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



