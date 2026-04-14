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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 14, 2026

Published  April 14, 2026 12:29pm EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 14, 2026:  

TV stars use bread company to raise "dough" for hunger relief: There are certain things you expect to find when you walk inside a Kroger: fresh produce, meat, milk, and more. But this week in Atlanta, there’s something else you can add to the list: television royalty. 

Austin Huffman gives car care tips for national car care monthj

Austin Huffman gives car care tips for national car care monthj

"Austin From Boston" talks car care tips and how he got started on his journey. 

Austin Huffman, better known to car enthusiast followers as Austin From Boston: Austin gives viewers general advice on how best to save when replacing parts, getting new parts/car, or just best maintenance practices if you’re on a budget!  He also tells Alyse how he got started in the business. Follow him on social media @heyafb
 

FIFA weekly round-up with Kevin Egan

FIFA weekly round-up with Kevin Egan

Kevin breaks down the latest, plus tells us some potential first time winners. 

Kevin Egan gives our weekly FIFA round-up: We find out the latest information around the event, plus Kevin lets us in on which countries could be first-time winners. 

Brenda Alexander talks the latest in entertainment headlines

Brenda Alexander talks the latest in entertainment headlines

Russel Simmons and Kimora Lee are back in the headlines. And reports of an Atlanta housewife with custody issues. 

Brenda Alexander talks the latest in entertainment headlines: There are reports of Russel Simmons calling out Kimora Lee after comments she made about their apparel line, plus Drew Sidora is said to be having custody issues. Brenda Alexander has the details. 

Pet of the Day: Tic

Pet of the Day: Tic

FurKids brings in a kitten named Tic. Visit furkids.org for more information. 

Pet of the Day: FurKids brings in a kitten named Tic. For more information click here

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