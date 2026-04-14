Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 14, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 14, 2026:

TV stars use bread company to raise "dough" for hunger relief: There are certain things you expect to find when you walk inside a Kroger: fresh produce, meat, milk, and more. But this week in Atlanta, there’s something else you can add to the list: television royalty.

Austin Huffman, better known to car enthusiast followers as Austin From Boston: Austin gives viewers general advice on how best to save when replacing parts, getting new parts/car, or just best maintenance practices if you’re on a budget! He also tells Alyse how he got started in the business. Follow him on social media @heyafb



Kevin Egan gives our weekly FIFA round-up: We find out the latest information around the event, plus Kevin lets us in on which countries could be first-time winners.

Brenda Alexander talks the latest in entertainment headlines: There are reports of Russel Simmons calling out Kimora Lee after comments she made about their apparel line, plus Drew Sidora is said to be having custody issues. Brenda Alexander has the details.

Pet of the Day: FurKids brings in a kitten named Tic. For more information click here