TV stars use bread company to raise 'dough' for hunger relief

There are certain things you expect to find when you walk inside a Kroger: fresh produce, meat, milk, and more.

But this week in Atlanta, there’s something else you can add to the list: television royalty.

Legendary TV actors Patrick Duffy ("Dallas" and "Step by Step") and Linda Purl ("Happy Days" and "Matlock") stopped by the Glenwood Kroger (800 Glenwood Avenue Southeast) yesterday and will spend this afternoon at the Terrell Mill location (1310 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta), meeting fans, signing autographs, and — most importantly — celebrating the launch of Duffy’s Dough within the Kroger Atlanta Division. Duffy’s Dough is the pair’s bake-at-home bread line, featuring five products: Sourdough Loaf, Multigrain Sourdough Loaf, Artisan Sandwich Roll, French Dinner Roll, and Sourdough Demi Baguette.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: how did the respective stars of "Dallas" and "Matlock" end up with a bread company? Turns out, it’s a story decades in the making. Duffy says more than 70 years ago, his mother was gifted a sourdough starter passed down by the original Alaska Gold Rush miners. That starter led to years and years of delicious bread on the Duffy family table — and now, Duffy and Purl are sharing the tradition through Duffy’s Dough. They say every loaf begins with the same sourdough starter — and 100% of the profits are pledged toward hunger relief.

The pair will appear at the Terrell Mill Kroger from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today — and along with fan meet-and-greets and product samples, Kroger will also make a donation to Meals on Wheels Atlanta during that window. For more information on Duffy’s Dough, click here — and click the video player to check out our chat with the TV icons and entrepreneurs!