Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 11, 2022

Popular food truck owner opens Decatur restaurant: "Let’s put everything on a stick! Everything we create, let’s just put it on a stick!"

And with those words, one of Atlanta’s top food trucks was born.

You may remember seeing King Kabob on Good Day Atlanta back in September of 2020, when owner and chef Chase Davis blew our minds with his fried chicken and waffles kabob. We had a feeling we’d be seeing him again sometime — but little did we know then that the next time we sampled some of the chef’s incredible creations, it would be inside his very own brick-and-mortar restaurant.

This morning, we got a first look inside The Kitchen @ The King Kabob, the new Decatur restaurant opened by Chase Davis. The Conyers native, who began seriously cooking at Rockdale Career Academy, says the restaurant is a natural extension of his food truck, which has been a popular fixture around the city since 2015. If you’re still dreaming about those chicken and waffles kabobs, don’t worry — they’re on the menu at the restaurant! So are other favorites including the chef’s lamb chops and fried ribs.

It’s been a busy year for Davis, who appeared as a contestant on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime with Guy Fieri back in January; the chef says it was his previous appearance on Good Day Atlanta which led him to appear on the Food Network hit.

The Kitchen @ The King Kabob is located at 2752 E. Ponce de Leon Ave in Decatur; for more information on the business, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out inside the new restaurant!

Easter Brunch recipe from The Iberian Pig: Chef Josue Pena joins us with an Easter Brunch recipe that is sure to impress guest. For today's Lamb rack with rosemary fig glaze, pistachios & herbed migas recipe see below.

Lamb Rack with rosemary fig glaze, pistachios & herbed migas

Pistachio Herb Migas

Ingredients:

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup pistachios, crumbled

3 tablespoons olive oil or herb-infused oil

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

Salt to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 280F

In a food processor combine herbs and bread crumbs, add 2-3 pinches of salt.

Begin to blend and slowly add the oil until everything has been incorporated, the longer you blend the finer the crumbs.

On a lined sheet pan, spread out the crumbs and toast in the oven for 8-9 minutes until crispy.

Next, mix your crumbs and pistachios together and set aside to cool.

Rosemary Fig Glaze

Ingredients:

1 yellow onion, diced small

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 cup dried black mission figs

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

4 cups beef stock

2-3 sprigs of rosemary

Method:

In a sauce pot, add olive oil, garlic, onions and begin to caramelize, about 5 to 8minutes.

Next, deglaze with sherry vinegar and bring to a boil and add brown sugar until it creates a syrup consistency.

Add your figs to a boil, add your stock and bring to a boil again and begin to reduce. You want to reduce the liquid by a third for a thinner sauce or by half for a thicker sauce like a BBQ sauce.

Once reduced, puree until smooth in a blender and transfer into a container to cool.

While still hot, add your rosemary sprigs to infuse and let them steep like you would a tea 5-10 mins or longer if you'd like a stronger rosemary taste.

Lamb Rack

(one rack of lamb)

Method:

Cut in between every bone so you have individual pieces, it should resemble a lollipop. Lay them down and season them with salt and pepper to your taste on a dish.

In a hot saute pan, add your olive oil and begin searing your lamb rack,, placing one lollipop at a time in the pan. Cook for about 2 minutes on medium high heat, turning over once.

Once all the lollipops have been flipped, add your sauce to the pan. You want enough sauce to almost cover them depending on how big your lamb is. Simmer the lamb for about 3 minutes depending on the doneness you would like.

To Plate:

Begin removing your lollipops one at a time, shaking any excess sauce off and transferring onto a clean plate.

Once all the lamb is on the plate, top the lamb off with any leftover sauce, and with a spoon generously sprinkle the pistachio herb migas and enjoy!

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic: For more informaiton on Dr. Neil Winawer or his live Q&A on Instagram follow him @Neilwinawer.

Jostens and the Atlanta Braves Celebrate the 2021 World Series with a one-of-a-kind ring that brings the championship to life: Good Day talk to Braves creative director Insung Kim and Chris Poitras from Jostens to discuss how the design details came together. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information click here.