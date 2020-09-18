Food Truck Friday: King Kabob

It’s been an epic Food Truck Friday season here on Good Day Atlanta, as we spotlighted local businesses serving up everything from plant-based burgers to seafood to ice cream. But, all good things must come to an end — so for our final Food Truck Friday of 2020, we decided to go out on a distinctly “royal” note.

We spent the morning with Chef Chase Davis, founder of King Kabob. Davis is a metro Atlanta native, having honed his skills in high school at Rockdale Career Academy’s culinary program before heading north to attend South Carolina State University.

Immediately after college, Davis returned to Conyers and decided the best way to enter the restaurant industry was to do it on four wheels, creating the King Kabob food truck concept and quickly gaining a loyal local fanbase.

So…let’s talk about that food! King Kabob’s slogan is “What’s on your stick?” — and Chef Davis provides plenty of options with his jaw-dropping and mouth-watering kabob menu, featuring a Chicken & Waffles Kabob (which can be enjoyed with lavender or jalapeño syrups) and the “Dirty Bird” Chicken Kabob.

The chef says his chicken and steak kabobs are served with plenty of fresh, seasonal vegetables, including peppers, onions, squash, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.

Hungry yet? Click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing some “taste-testing” at the King Kabob truck! And for more information on where to find the truck or how to contact Chef Davis, click here.

