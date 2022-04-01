Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 1, 2022

Thrills at Six Flags Over Georgia are no April Fools’ joke:

Anyone who’s ever seen us ride a rollercoaster on Good Day Atlanta knows we’re not afraid to make fools of ourselves on live television! So, the first of April seemed like the perfect date to spend another morning at the Austell attraction, getting a look at the thrills marking the park’s 55th season.

Six Flags Over Georgia will be open every day through Sunday, April 10 for Spring Break, and then will operate on weekends until Memorial Day weekend, after which the park will be open daily through the summer.

One-day tickets are available for purchase, but park staffers have also introduced a new three-level Pass Program, including the Thrill Seeker Pass ($69.99 and including parking and access to the park on select dates), the Extreme Pass ($159.99 and including unlimited access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks) and the Ultimate Pass ($299.99 and including preferred parking, unlimited visits, discounts and more).

And some exciting news for fans of a true Six Flags classic: staffers say this season will mark the competition of a multi-year restoration of The Great American Scream Machine. Improvements include re-tracking and re-painting of the iconic coaster, which will open later in the season.

For more information on visiting Six Flags Over Georgia, click here — and click the video player to check out our April Fools’ Day adventure at the park!

Writer and director Judd Apatow joins us to talk about his new movie "The Bubble": For more information click here.

Jasmine Burke of "Saints and Sinners" joins us with more on the show's final season: For more information on Jasmine Burke or Bounce's "Saints and Sinners," follow her @thejasmineburke.

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us with tips on starting your spring veggie garden: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Advertisement

Arlen "Griff" Griffin joins us live from the Get Up With Erica Campbell with more on the Will Smith Oscar's slap: For more information on "Griff" follow him @2trillion on Instagram.