Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 1, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Paul Milliken rides Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath

Six Flags is open for spring break and what better way to kick that off than Paul Milliken screaming his head off while riding the park's Goliath.

ATLANTA - Thrills at Six Flags Over Georgia are no April Fools’ joke: 

Anyone who’s ever seen us ride a rollercoaster on Good Day Atlanta knows we’re not afraid to make fools of ourselves on live television! So, the first of April seemed like the perfect date to spend another morning at the Austell attraction, getting a look at the thrills marking the park’s 55th season. 

Six Flags Over Georgia will be open every day through Sunday, April 10 for Spring Break, and then will operate on weekends until Memorial Day weekend, after which the park will be open daily through the summer. 

One-day tickets are available for purchase, but park staffers have also introduced a new three-level Pass Program, including the Thrill Seeker Pass ($69.99 and including parking and access to the park on select dates), the Extreme Pass ($159.99 and including unlimited access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks) and the Ultimate Pass ($299.99 and including preferred parking, unlimited visits, discounts and more). 

And some exciting news for fans of a true Six Flags classic: staffers say this season will mark the competition of a multi-year restoration of The Great American Scream Machine. Improvements include re-tracking and re-painting of the iconic coaster, which will open later in the season.

Six Flags offers new food options for Spring Break crowds

Six Flags Over Georgia will be open daily through April 10, giving Spring Breakers plenty of time to stop by for food, shows, and thrills.

For more information on visiting Six Flags Over Georgia, click here — and click the video player to check out our April Fools’ Day adventure at the park!

Director Judd Apatow pokes fun at pandemic in 'The Bubble'

In Netflix's 'The Bubble' a group of insufferable Hollywood actors are forced to quarantine together during the filming of their new cheesy action movie. Judd Apatow director and co-wrote the film, and he joins Good Day to talk about finding humor in the Hollywood system.

Writer and director Judd Apatow joins us to talk about his new movie "The Bubble": For more information click here.

Jasmine Burke on 'Saints and Sinner's' final season

Now in its sixth and final season, Bounce TV's 'Saints and Sinners' is serving up even more deception, greed, and lust. Actress Jasmine Burke plays Dr. Christie and she joins Good Day to talk about what viewers can expect in its explosive final season.

Jasmine Burke of "Saints and Sinners" joins us with more on the show's final season: For more information on Jasmine Burke or Bounce's "Saints and Sinners," follow her @thejasmineburke. 

Tips on starting your own spring veggie garden

You don't have to look to the grocery store for fresh vegetables. You can grow them at home pretty easily. Rena Sartain of Pike Nurseries shares her tips on how to grow tasty veggies for spring.

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us with tips on starting your spring veggie garden:  For more information on Pike Nurseries click here. 

Radio personality Arlen 'Griff' Griffin on the latest update to 'slapgate'

Chris Rock took the stage on his latest comedy store and told a little bit of his take on being slap by Will Smith.

Arlen "Griff" Griffin joins us live from the Get Up With Erica Campbell with more on the Will Smith Oscar's slap:  For more information on "Griff" follow him @2trillion on Instagram. 