Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 6, 2021

Paul Milliken speaks with the cast of the new James Bond film, "No Time To Die": It’s the end of an era.

Friday, the long-awaited film "No Time To Die" hits theatres, featuring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as famed spy James Bond. After 15 years and five movies, the actor has decided to hand in his gadgets and hang up his tuxedo, and Good Day Atlanta got the rare chance to chat with Mr. Craig and his co-stars ahead of the film’s release.

"No Time To Die" finds Craig’s Bond brokenhearted and retired, only to get pulled back into action and find out there’s a new 007. That new 007 is Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, who says production on the film was so secretive, she didn’t even know for which movie she was auditioning.

"'Do you want to audition for an untitled movie with an untitled character?' That was my phone call," says Lynch. "So, I didn't know I was even auditioning for a Bond movie until the second audition, which was over the course of months. So, I didn't even know her name, Nomi, until after I got the part."

Oscar and Emmy Award-winner Rami Malek joins a long list of memorable Bond villains as Lyutsifer Safin, a scarred man who will stop at nothing for revenge. Malek — who won the Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" — says getting to play opposite Craig was the experience of a lifetime.

"For me, what really resonates now is what Daniel has brought to it. The character is heartbreaking, he's emotional; he's self-described himself as a ‘grumpy Bond,’ but I don't find him to be that at all. I find that to be quite charming. And that's the guy you meet in real life, as well; he's got such charm and dedication, and he's a real leader on- and off-set," says Malek.

Along with the release of "No Time To Die," fans can also catch the new streaming documentary "Being James Bond" (available on Apple TV), a retrospective of Daniel Craig’s tenure in the franchise. When asked what advice he’d give his younger self on taking on the iconic role, Craig has a quick answer.

"I wouldn't do it, because I look back and I think I had exactly the right attitude, which was, ‘I know nothing,’" laughs Craig. "And I think if I'd had any more knowledge, it would have been overwhelming and I knew…we could make a wonderful movie, and that's all I kind of needed to know. Beyond that, who knew?"

"No Time To Die" will hit theatres nationwide on Friday, Oct. 8. To watch our interviews with the film’s stars, click the video players.

Chase Brown stars in Tubi's newest film, "Tales Of A Fifth Grade Robin Hood":

The film follows a young boy affectionately known as Robin Hood (Brown), from an under-funded city school who discovers the head of the school board, Jon Lovitz ("A League of Their Own"), is stealing money from the fundraisers to support his luxurious life. He organizes his friends together to get that money back where it belongs, in the classroom.

You can catch "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood" streaming on TUBI now. Watch the trailer here.

Award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian, Zarna Garg is taking TikTok by storm:

Zarna has gained more than 50 million views on her comedy videos! She recently won the Ladies of Laughter 2021 Newcomer Award and was included in the list of New York City’s Top 100 Inspiring Small Businesses during the pandemic. She is best known for her hit shows, "My American Dream" and "Sari, Not Sorry," and currently performs for sold-out audiences all over the country. Check out her website and social media links here.

Jade Novah talks latest single, and Rihanna Savage Fenty performance:

Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, actress, model, and all-around presence Jade Novah just performed on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now. Her new single, titled "I Just Wanna Know" is on streaming platforms now. Jade is known for her beautiful singing voice, bubbly personality, and her spot-on Beyonce impressions. You can listen to "I Just Wanna Know" on streaming platforms everywhere. Click here to listen.

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle recaps the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Hip-hop's biggest night took place in Atlanta last Friday, and it aired on BET Tuesday night. The Morning Hustle's Lore'l gives us the rundown on some of the biggest performances, and awards of the night. You can keep up with Lore'l weekdays from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on The Morning Hustle on Hot 107.9. Follow her on Instagram @Starringlorel

