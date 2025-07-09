Plea for support for best friends injured in Senoia Raceway crash

The Brief The families of two men seriously injured after a crash during a race at Senoia Raceway over the weekend are asking for help as they recover. Witnesses described the moment the car veered off the course and crashed in front of part of the audience. One of the victims suffered broken ribs and a broken knee, bruised lungs, and cuts that required 20 stitches.



The families of two men injured while watching a race at Senoia Raceway over the weekend are asking for help as they recover.

What was supposed to be a fun Saturday night at the raceway turned into a terrifying situation when a race car drove up a wall and slammed into a fence.

The backstory:

Witnesses shared with FOX 5 video showing the car veering off the dirt track's course and crashing in front of part of the audience.

"He ramped up the concrete wall and basically grinded it like a skateboard. Like, I mean, he was - he was grinding the whole wall," witness Michael Greene said. "It happened in the blink of an eye, and it's normal for these racers to crash. And nobody was expecting that. It was just going to jump up the wall, and I mean, it sent them flying."

The raceway said two spectators were rushed to the hospital with injuries. A third was treated on site.

"During tonight’s event at Senoia Raceway, an on-track incident occurred that resulted in injuries to three spectators," the track wrote on Facebook. "Emergency personnel responded immediately, and the individuals involved were transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. We have been informed that all parties are alert and receiving care."

What they're saying:

The wife of Keith West wrote on a GoFundMe that he had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

West suffered broken ribs and a broken knee, bruised lungs, and cuts that required 20 stitches.

According to the GoFundMe page, the devastating crash came just four days after West's father died.

West's best friend, Troy Medley, was also seriously injured in the crash.

"Due to his injuries, he will be out a minimum of one month, more likely as he works construction," wrote his wife, Jacki-Rhea Medley. "This is devastating to us. We already live on a paycheck to paycheck basis and this will sink us."

What you can do:

You can donate to Keith West's GoFundMe here or Troy Medley's GoFundMe here.