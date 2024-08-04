Man dead with multiple gunshot wounds found near Decatur bus stop

DeKalb County police are investigating in Decatur after a body was found on the side of road near a MARTA bus stop.

Police gathered at the bus stop along Glenwood Road for several hours Sunday afternoon looking for evidence that would lead to answers.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard several gunshots in the area overnight. It wasn't until the morning that someone getting off the bus spotted the man's body. He appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"Early this morning, I do my workout, and we smelt a strong odor," one neighbor told FOX 5. "We thought it was a cat or a dog. We didn't know it was a body down there."

Neighbors also said a body was found at that very bus stop about two years ago. Police have not yet identified the victim found on Sunday.

There has been no word of a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.