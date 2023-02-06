Girl, 15, with special needs reported missing in Alpharetta

article

Alpharetta police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,

She is described as a Black female, with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and weighing about 140 pounds. Bell was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, black socks and no shoes. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 678-297-6300 x1.