Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 15, with special needs reported missing in Alpharetta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs, article

Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,

She is described as a Black female, with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and weighing about 140 pounds. Bell was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, black socks and no shoes. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 678-297-6300 x1.