Deputy kills armed man in shootout on Hall County road, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Hall County Tuesday night.

The GBI says the incident began around 9:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52.

A responding deputy found a man and a woman standing outside the vehicle.

Moments later, the GBI says the man pulled out a weapon and fired at the deputy. The deputy returned fire, hitting and killing the man.

The woman fled the scene into some nearby woods. She was later found by law enforcement and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The deputy was not hurt in the shooting.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved or given more details about the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take the lead to investigate whether any charges should be made in connection with the shooting.