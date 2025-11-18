Gilmer County SRO injured after being hit while directing traffic

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A Gilmer County school resource officer was hit while directing traffic on Highway 5 South near Legion Road as deputies closed the Bobcat Trail intersection for emergency crews. The crash happened Nov. 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

Gilmer County authorities say a school resource officer was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Highway 5 South near Legion Road.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was struck in the area of Bobcat Trail shortly after 3 p.m. while helping manage traffic. The roadway at Legion Road and Bobcat Trail was closed while emergency crews investigate and clear the scene.

The closure forced drivers to detour around the area, and school buses were rerouted to ensure emergency vehicles could get through.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Stacy Nicholson said he had spoken with the deputy’s wife and confirmed the injured deputy has non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy is in a significant amount of pain and is being admitted for further evaluation and care. The sheriff thanked the community for its concern and asked residents to keep the deputy and his family in their thoughts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the crash or whether the driver will face any charges.

They have not released the deputy’s name, the driver’s name, the type of vehicle involved, or whether any witnesses or video footage have been identified.