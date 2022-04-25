Free gift cards for Peachtree City residents who get COVID-19 vaccine

Efforts are still underway to increase vaccination rates among underserved people in metro Atlanta. The Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City provides free medical care to people who can’t afford it otherwise.

"We serve general medicine, dermatology, orthopedic, chiropractic, emotional health counseling, addiction counseling. We also do some physical therapy work," said Mike Conaway, Executive Dir. Healing Bridge Clinic.

Mike Conaway, Executive Director of The Healing Bridge Clinic talking with FOX 5

But they said even the prospect of free healthcare is not enough to convince some patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially the poor and oftentimes minority patients as well.

And so, through a grant program they are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and $50 Kroger gift cards for every shot.

"And that’s a game changer for these families when it comes to putting gas in the car or buying groceries. You know, getting what they need that you and I might take for granted," Conaway said.

The Healing Bridge Clinic is giving away $50 gift cards to patients who agree to receive a Covid vaccination

Staci Lassig is a community healthcare worker who deals directly with patients of Healing Bridge. She said it can be tough battling both mistrust and misinformation when it comes to educating them about the vaccines.

She said they are often hesitant at first but later feel it is the right thing to do and the right time to do it.

Healing Bridge said patients can get the vaccine by giving very, very little information, not even your name is required.

Staci Lassig works with patients to better understand the vaccines

For more information, you can find The Healing Bridge Clinic on the web.

Healing Bridge Clinic serves only Fayette County, but they said those intererested might be able to find a similar clinic in other counties across the state.