GBI responding to officer-involved shooting on SE Atlanta street

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy police activity was seen near the intersection of Gibson Street and Memorial Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

GBI officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that agents are responding but did not give any details about the investigation.

SKYFOX 5 saw officers closing off a section of Gibson Street. Over a dozen patrol vehicles were at the scene.

Officers were examining a U-Haul truck parked by the intersection and had opened the truck's front doors.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or the status of anyone involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.