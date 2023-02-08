'Getting in the game' at Atlanta’s Fowling Warehouse

It’s a game that was created during a tailgate in 2001. But the mashup of football and bowling now known as Fowling was way too big to be contained to backyards and parking lots.

And thus …Fowling Warehouse was born.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta made a return to our hometown location of Fowling Warehouse, a place we first visited in January 2020, just before it opened to the public.

So, what is Fowling? First, imagine a setup of 10 bowling pins. Then, imagine a football in your hands. You know what comes next, right? You knock down all 10 pins on your opponent’s side before they knock down all of yours. We told you … bowling and football mashed up into one sport! And yes, there are some official rules — and you can read them by clicking here.

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta also now serves food in-house; the team says the new menu was built to perfectly complement the full-service bar.

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is located at 1356 English Street Northwest in Atlanta, and regular hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and noon to midnight on Saturdays. Click here for more information — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the game!