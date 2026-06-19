Georgia's Ossoff blasts President Trump after social media attack

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The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff responded after President Donald Trump targeted him in a social media post following Georgia's Republican Senate runoff. Trump praised U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and criticized Ossoff while promising to campaign in Georgia ahead of the November election. Ossoff called Trump a "national disgrace" and accused the president of putting personal interests ahead of Americans.



Georgia's U.S. Senate race is already heating up months before Election Day, with Sen. Jon Ossoff and President Donald Trump trading sharp criticism following this week's Republican primary runoff.

The latest exchange began after U.S. Rep. Mike Collins secured the Republican nomination for Senate, defeating former football coach Derek Dooley in Tuesday's runoff election.

Trump targets Ossoff

What we know:

In a post on Truth Social, Trump celebrated Collins' victory and took aim at the first-term Democratic senator, using a derogatory nickname while calling Ossoff a "failed" senator and pledging to hold campaign rallies in Georgia on Collins' behalf.

Trump endorsed Collins during the runoff and has made defeating Ossoff one of his party's top priorities heading into the midterm elections.

Ossoff fires back

The other side:

Ossoff dismissed Trump's comments during an interview with TMZ, arguing the president's attacks were a distraction from larger issues facing the country.

"The president is humiliated globally by this failed war," Ossoff said. "He's an increasingly unstable lame duck and a national disgrace."

When asked about Trump's nickname, Ossoff downplayed the insult and declined to respond with one of his own.

Ossoff also accused the president of enriching himself and his family while Americans continue to face higher costs for everyday necessities.

Online criticism follows TMZ interview

What they're saying:

Ossoff's video response drew criticism online. Some social media users questioned whether the encounter was spontaneous, pointing to Ossoff's seemingly prepared remarks and repeated campaign messaging.

Critics alleged the exchange appeared staged, though neither Ossoff's office nor TMZ publicly addressed those claims. During the interview, Ossoff repeatedly criticized Trump and directed viewers to his campaign website while declining to engage with several follow-up questions.

"How many takes to get this down? Obviously staged. Amateurs," one user posted on X.

"So utterly staged and fake you can almost see the teleprompter reflection in Ossoff's eyes," said another user on X.

November showdown ahead

What's next:

The exchange marks an early preview of what is expected to be one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests.

Ossoff, who won his seat in a 2021 runoff election, will face Collins in November. Republicans view the Georgia race as a key opportunity to expand their Senate majority, while Democrats are looking to hold one of the party's highest-profile seats in a battleground state.

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