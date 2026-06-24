Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's done with Republican Party

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The Brief Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she no longer supports the Republican Party. Greene's comments come after conservative commentator Tucker Carlson announced he was also breaking with the GOP. The move marks the latest chapter in Greene's political split from President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.



Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is walking away from the Republican Party, a dramatic turn for a politician who once stood among President Donald Trump's most outspoken allies.

What we know:

Greene made the announcement Monday on social media, saying she and many other conservatives have become frustrated with what they see as a party that no longer represents its voters.

Her comments followed similar remarks from conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who recently said he could no longer support the GOP after disagreeing with the Trump administration's approach to foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson says he’s no longer supporting the Republican Party: ‘I’m out’

From Trump ally to Trump critic

The backstory:

The announcement represents a remarkable shift for Greene, who built her political brand as one of Trump's most loyal supporters.

During her time in Congress, Greene frequently defended the president and embraced the MAGA movement. Trump often praised her publicly, and she became one of the most recognizable figures on the Republican Party's right flank.

But the relationship deteriorated over the past year as Greene increasingly broke with Trump on several issues, including foreign policy and the administration's handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The public disagreements grew increasingly personal and political, eventually leading to a wider split between Greene and many Republican leaders.

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Departure from Congress

What happened:

The rift reached a turning point late last year when Greene announced she would resign from Congress rather than face what she described as a divisive political fight.

Since leaving office, she has continued to criticize both Trump and the Republican establishment, raising questions about whether she still considered herself a Republican.

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A growing conservative divide

Big picture view:

Greene's latest comments highlight a growing divide among some conservative figures who argue the Republican Party has drifted away from its "America First" roots.

While Greene made clear she is not becoming a Democrat, she said she believes many conservatives are increasingly dissatisfied with the direction of the GOP.

Carlson echoed a similar sentiment in recent remarks, predicting that other longtime Republican voters could follow his lead.

Whether Greene's decision signals a broader movement among conservative voters remains to be seen, but her break with the party underscores how dramatically her political path has changed since her rise as one of Trump's most prominent supporters.