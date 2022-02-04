Expand / Collapse search
Georgia's iconic Driftwood Beach featured in 'The In Between'

Joey King and Kyle Allen may be the stars of the new Paramount Plus original movie 'The In Between,' but one of Georgia’s most famous beaches sure gets a lot of screen time too.

ATLANTA - Joey King and Kyle Allen may be the stars of the new Paramount+ original movie "The In Between," but one of Georgia’s most famous beaches sure gets a lot of screen time, too.

The supernatural romance, which begins streaming on Paramount+ Friday, Feb. 11, was filmed in metro Atlanta — but cast and crew spent one memorable day at the famed Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island.

"It was the best day that we had," says the Emmy-nominated King. "It was our last day, and it was truly the best."

"It was sort of an afterthought," says the film’s director Arie Posin. "No one thought the production would be able to move down there; it’s pretty far from Atlanta. And I walked out there, and I was like, ‘What is this?’"

Filmmakers say the haunting beach ended up being a perfect visual for the film, which is part love story and part ghost story.

"It began with a loss," says screenwriter Marc Klein. "Grief over actually losing someone who was very close to me. They died very tragically at a young age and in the days following her death, I believe she tried to reach out to me. I had a couple of experiences I couldn’t explain."

And for the cast, dealing with such heavy subjects on-screen meant keeping things much lighter off-camera.

"It was such a joy working with Joey," says Celeste O’Connor, who plays Shannon. "She’s hilarious…literally, she would be making everyone laugh, and would always be joking around."

