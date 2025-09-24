Georgia's To Do Robotics enhances hospitality with innovative service robots

The Brief El Porton Mexican Restaurant uses robots to guide diners and deliver meals, enhancing efficiency and convenience. To Do Robotics, founded by Marianela Naninga, develops service robots for restaurants, hotels, and healthcare. To Do Robotics plans to expand robot applications to hotels and healthcare, including cleaning and taking vital signs.



At El Porton Mexican Restaurant in Roswell, customers are being seated and served in a new way: by robots.

What we know:

The restaurant, one of several in metro Atlanta, is testing machines that guide diners to their tables and deliver meals from the kitchen. "You just put the food in the place in the little compartments and you program it to send it to the table and they go right to your table," a manager said. "More efficiently and more easy and convenience and fun was more important."

The robots, developed by a local company called To Do Robotics, are designed to ease the workload of servers rather than replace them. "That’s what the first impression for them. But I’ve talked to them more. This is gonna be more easy for everyone. They’re starting to like it and approve it," the manager said.

What they're saying:

Founder Marianela Naninga said the idea came to her after seeing robotic servers while on a business trip to Seoul in 2015. "We can program them to have the base in the kitchen of bar and then program to have each one of the tables in its memory," she said. "It had four different trays and actually to be delivered directly to the tables."

Customers have taken notice, too. Families, and especially children, are showing up just to watch the machines at work. "There are some customers the only reason to come to this restaurant is because of the little things, the robots," the manager said.

What is To Do Robotics?

Dig deeper:

To Do Robotics is an Alpharetta-based company founded by Marianela Naninga. The company develops service robots designed to assist restaurants, hotels and healthcare providers by performing tasks such as seating guests, delivering food, vacuuming rooms and collecting vital signs. Naninga launched the business after seeing robotic servers in South Korea in 2015 and identified a need for similar technology in the United States.

What is next for To Do Robotics?

What's next:

Beyond restaurants, To Do Robotics is expanding into hotels and healthcare. The technology is already being used to help with cleaning and vacuuming, and developers are exploring future applications such as taking vital signs in medical offices.