Georgians among thousands rallying at Crime Survivors March in DC

By
Published  September 24, 2024 11:11pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 Atlanta

Paulding County mom marches for anti-gun violence

About 3,000 marched in D.C. to promote anti-gun violence. Shareeda Alexander from Paulding County was one of them. Her 11-year-old son, Zander Whatley, was killed last spring.

Dozens of crime victims from Georgia joined others from across the country in the nation's capital on Tuesday. An estimated 3,000 people took part in a rally and march.  

"When survivors speak, change happens!" chanted the crowd. 

It was the first Crime Survivors Speak March, organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. It's a national movement dedicated to building safer communities through justice reform. 

More than two dozen people from metro Atlanta were there, including Shareeda Alexander.  

"It was amazing to see so many people going through the same thing you're going through, and for them to know how you're feeling, and can relate to them," said Alexander.  

Alexander's 11-year-old son, Zander Whatley, tragically lost his life in an incident that occurred last spring. 

Zander was in his Paulding County home with his family on April 29, when multiple rounds were fired into the house. They tried to take cover, but one of the bullets hit Zander. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.  

Within a month of the shooting, three young men were arrested. Alexander stays in close contact with the detectives who are working on her son's case. She knows she has a long road ahead of her filled with hearings and trials, but while she was in Washington, surrounded by others going through their own pain and grief, her focus was on change. 

"The goal is a change. When survivors speak, change will happen. I want to see more funding for victims," said Alexander.  

With every step she took as she marched from Union Square to the National Mall, her thoughts were of Zander.  

"I know he'd be happy and proud of what I'm doing. I know he'd probably be thinking, 'My mom's doing this for me?' I know that I'm making him proud of what I'm doing," said Alexander.