Georgia woman charged with trafficking 2 underage girls

article

Police are accusing a 19-year-old Savannah woman of trafficking two underage girls.

Tiffany Ferrell was booked into the Chatham County Jail on two counts of human trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude.

The Savannah Police Department says the incident that happened in October 2022.

Jail records indicate police in Pooler arrested Ferrell on Oct. 29, 2022, on multiple drug charges including drug trafficking as well as DUI and other driving offenses. She has been in jail ever since.

Ferrell also was charged with identity theft fraud and simple battery-family violence in two separate incidents in 2020, according to jail records.

The details surrounding her charges have not yet been released.

She remains in the Chatham County Jail without bond.

Details about the two underage girls were not immediately known.