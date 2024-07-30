Georgia election officials launch new website for voters to cancel registration

article

The Georgia Secretary of State has launched a new web portal that allows voters to cancel their registration online.

The website is meant to serve as a more convenient way for voters who are moving or opting out to notify their county registrar that they want their registration to be canceled.

With the new system, voters enter their name, birthdate, and county in which they are registered. The system then prompts them to select the reason for canceling and secret personal information such as their driver's license or social security number.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the site will keep the state's databases up to date without having to rely on an inefficient postcard system.

"This is a convenient tool for any voter who wants to secure their voter registration by canceling their old one when they move out of state," Raffensperger said. "It will also help keep Georgia’s voter registration database up-to-date without having to rely on postcards being sent and returned by an increasingly inefficient postal system."

The Secretary of State's office said that they will provide the link to Georgia closing attorneys and relators so that canceling an out-of-date voter registration can become part of the moving process.

"We do voter list maintenance in Georgia every day," said Raffensperger. "This is one more method that’s convenient for voters and efficient for election officials."

To learn more about the new portal, click here.