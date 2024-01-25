Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:50 AM EST until SAT 2:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:20 AM EST until THU 11:16 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from THU 3:51 AM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Georgia weather: Heavy rains cause flooding threats in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Thursday morning weather forecast

Keep the umbrella nearby. Waves of heavy rain are hitting north Georgia at least through Saturday.

ATLANTA - Georgia is bracing for another round of heavy rain that could lead to dangerous road conditions and possible flooding across the metro Atlanta area.

A storm system is bringing showers that start lighter early Thursday morning but increase in intensity as the day goes by.

While the storms won't be constant, the waves of showers are predicted to drop a couple of inches of rain in many parts of metro Atlanta. Officials estimate some areas could receive more than 5 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Atlanta and parts of north-central, northeast, northwest, and west-central Georgia through Saturday evening. 

The counties impacted by the Flood Watch include Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin,  Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton,  Pickens, South Fulton, Union, Banks,  Towns, White, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa,  Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, Coweta, Harris,  Heard, Meriwether and Troup.

While the rain will get quieter late Thursday into early Friday, it will pick back up on Friday night and possibly turn into severe weather on Saturday as a final wave moves through during the afternoon.

Georgia drivers should expect wet and slick road conditions. When it's not raining, fog will continue to be an issue in the area. 

Heavy rain hits metro Atlanta

Georgia is bracing for more rain and slick roads as a storm system heads through the area. Good Day's Lindsay Tuman reports live from the FOX 5 Stormchaser.

After the storm system passes through the area, expect cooler and drier weather as temperatures fall from the warm 60s to the 40s and 50s. 

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X