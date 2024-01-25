Georgia weather: Heavy rains cause flooding threats in metro Atlanta

Georgia is bracing for another round of heavy rain that could lead to dangerous road conditions and possible flooding across the metro Atlanta area.

A storm system is bringing showers that start lighter early Thursday morning but increase in intensity as the day goes by.

While the storms won't be constant, the waves of showers are predicted to drop a couple of inches of rain in many parts of metro Atlanta. Officials estimate some areas could receive more than 5 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Atlanta and parts of north-central, northeast, northwest, and west-central Georgia through Saturday evening.

The counties impacted by the Flood Watch include Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton, Union, Banks, Towns, White, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether and Troup.

While the rain will get quieter late Thursday into early Friday, it will pick back up on Friday night and possibly turn into severe weather on Saturday as a final wave moves through during the afternoon.

Georgia drivers should expect wet and slick road conditions. When it's not raining, fog will continue to be an issue in the area.

After the storm system passes through the area, expect cooler and drier weather as temperatures fall from the warm 60s to the 40s and 50s.

