Georgia voters debate impact of early voting on Trump and Biden

More than three million Georgians have already cast an early vote in the 2020 Presidential Election—breaking state pre-election records.

So, what does that mean for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in a battleground state like Georgia?

National polls show Biden with a lead among early voters, but some political observers say it’s too early guess.

In this edition of Your Take, FOX 5’s Portia Bruner discusses the issue with two Georgia Republicans who have already voted for Trump, two Democrats who cast their ballots for Biden, and an independent who remains reluctant to publically state which candidate earned her vote.

