DOL: Georgia unemployment remains at all-time low, below national average

The number of people applying for jobless benefits in Georgia remained below the national average in September, mirroring a nationwide trend of low unemployment nationwide.

The state report comes two weeks after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a government report that showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly gain since April 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low.

In Georgia, that rate remained at an all-time low of 2.8% for the third straight month. The state saw job gains in September.

"We are continuing to see strong job creation and demand for workers in Georgia," said Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "We are seeing some of the best economic opportunities for job-seekers that we have seen in years."

Initial claims decreased by 19% from August to September and were 25% fewer than in September 2021.

The U.S. jobs report on Oct. 7 showed employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs. Economists believe the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to fight inflation, but September's job growth was likely too robust.

What industries in Georgia are seeing job gains?

The Georgia Department of Labor reported job gains in several industries in September 2022.

Administrative and Support Services, 3,100

Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,800

Accommodation and Food Services, 2,600

Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, 1,800

Wholesale Trade, 1,800

The state labor department reported all-time high job figures in several industries.

Trade and Transportation, 1,021,400

Education and Health Services, 637,300

How to apply for unemployment in Georgia

Unemployed Georgians can apply for unemployment at any GDOL Career Center or file an unemployment insurance claim online.

You must have a copy of your valid government photo identification and Employer Separation Notice, if applicable.

Applicants must meet some qualifications:

Earned enough money in the base period to set up a claim

Unemployed through no fault of your own

Able, available and actively seeking work each week

How to find GA unemployment login, number

You can check your unemployment insurance claim status online.

Each week, applicants have to claim unemployment benefits payments .

Applicants can reset their password and PIN.

Will the Fed raise interest rates again?

Economists said the Fed could raise its benchmark short-term rate in November by three-quarters of a point to fight inflation. I could be raised by another half-point in December.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year.

The Fed is taking this tactic to slow economic growth and reduce annual price increases back toward its 2% target.

A slower hiring pace would eventually put less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers, which fuels inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.