Georgia transfer Ja’Marley Riddle: Felony charges dropped

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The Brief The Brunswick District Attorney’s office dropped all felony drug and speeding charges against University of Georgia football cornerback Ja’Marley Riddle. The legal trouble began in May when Riddle was pulled over for speeding, leading to a vehicle search after an officer smelled marijuana. Prosecutors dropped the case because investigators could not prove whether a vape device found inside his vehicle actually contained THC.



Georgia football corner back Ja’Marley Riddle will not face prosecution for multiple felony charges, stemming from his arrest in Glynn County last May.

What we know:

The Brunswick District Attorney’s office has decided to drop all three drug and speeding charges against the University of Georgia athlete, according to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald.

While authorities discovered a vape device inside the car during the subsequent search, a motion filed by the state indicated that investigators were unable to determine whether the device contained THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana.

The backstory:

The incident began when an undercover law enforcement officer spotted Riddle’s vehicle traveling at nearly 100 mph on Interstate 95 near St. Simons. The officer in an unmarked vehicle then alerted another officer down the road to stop the vehicle.

RELATED STORY: Georgia transfer Ja'Marley Riddle arrested on felony charges: report

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior, and Riddle consented to a search of the vehicle. After discovering a vape device, Riddle was charged with possession of marijuana of more than one ounce, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and misdemeanor speeding.

What we don't know:

The University of Georgia athletic department has not commented on the dismissal of the charges.