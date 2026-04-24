Georgia ties headline NFL draft as round two looms

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The Brief Several players with Georgia ties selected in first round Georgia Bulldogs, Tech and local talent represented early More Georgia prospects expected to go in rounds two and three



The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft featured several players with Georgia connections hearing their names called, while more could be selected as the draft continues into day two.

What we know:

Keylan Rutledge became a historic pick for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, going 26th overall to the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Caleb Downs, a Gwinnett County native, was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Georgia Bulldogs also saw offensive lineman Monroe Freeling taken in the first round by the Carolina Panthers, continuing the program’s strong presence in the draft.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Keylan Rutledge of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

RELATED: Panthers draft Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling in first round

Attention now shifts to rounds two and three, where several Georgia players are expected to come off the board. Prospects like linebacker CJ Allen and defensive lineman Christen Miller are considered among the top remaining players and could be selected early on Friday. Tight end Oscar Delp and wide receiver Zachariah Branch are also viewed as potential picks, as teams continue to target depth at key positions.

RELATED: Falcons quiet in round one, eye picks on day two of draft

With multiple Bulldogs projected to be taken, analysts expect a surge of Georgia talent to be selected as the draft resumes, highlighting the state’s continued pipeline to the NFL.

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