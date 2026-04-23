Panthers draft Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling in first round

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The Brief The Panthers picked a Georgia tackle. He will help protect Bryce Young. The South Carolina native is coming home.



The Carolina Panthers selected Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Panthers pick Georgia star in first round

What we know:

The Panthers invested in their offensive line by drafting the 6-foot-7, 315-pound Freeling.

He started 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2025 and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

General manager Dan Morgan called him a "rare athlete" with the footwork needed to protect the edges for quarterback Bryce Young.

Freeling, who is originally from Charleston, South Carolina, said joining the team is a "homecoming" and a "dream scenario."

What we don't know:

While the Panthers have solidified the tackle position, it is not yet clear which specific position Freeling will play on the line or if he will start immediately over veteran Rasheed Walker.

The team has not said which players they are targeting for their remaining picks in the second and third rounds.

Georgia's long history of pro linemen

The backstory:

Freeling is the 17th offensive lineman from Georgia to be drafted since Kirby Smart became head coach.

This selection also marks nine years in a row that the Bulldogs have produced a first-round NFL draft pick.

Freeling worked his way up from a "swing tackle" to a full-time starter in Athens, even after having shoulder surgery in the spring of 2025.

Freeling's elite athleticism at the combine

By the numbers:

4.93 : The number of seconds it took Freeling to run the 40-yard dash.

33.5 : The height in inches of his vertical jump during testing.

19: Freeling's overall selection number in the first round.