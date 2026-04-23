DeKalb County man indicted for murder in Gwinnett County officer shooting

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The Brief A DeKalb County man faces a murder indictment after a grand jury linked him to the fatal shooting of a Gwinnett County officer in February. Prosecutors announced Wednesday they will seek the death penalty for Kevin Andrews Jr. in the killing of Officer Pradeep Tamang and the wounding of another. The deadly encounter began when officers responded to reports of a man using a stolen identity to book a hotel room in Stone Mountain.



A Gwinnett County grand jury indicted a 35-year-old DeKalb County man Wednesday for the February shooting death of a local police officer.

Grand jury moves forward with murder charges

What we know:

Kevin Andrews Jr. faces several charges, including malice murder and felony murder, in the death of 25-year-old Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang.

The indictment also includes charges for shooting and seriously wounding Master Police Officer David Reed, as well as counts for gang activity, identity fraud, and having a gun as a convicted felon.

MPO Reed was injured and Officer Tamang was killed in an unprovoked shooting at a Holiday Inn Express on February 1, 2026. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department) Expand

On Feb. 1, both officers went to a Stone Mountain hotel after reports that someone used fraud to book a room. When the officers tried to arrest Andrews on outstanding warrants, he shot at them, and they fired back. Tamang died from his injuries, while Reed was seriously hurt. Andrews had minor injuries and was taken into custody.

A police investigation is underway outside the Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard in Stone Mountain. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

While the indictment lists three counts of unlawful criminal gang activity, officials have not yet named the specific gang Andrews is allegedly associated with.

It is also unclear when the trial will begin or how long the legal process will take now that the district attorney is seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors take a hard line on gang violence

What they're saying:

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson called the officer's death a "tragic loss" and described gang activity as a "dangerous scourge" to Gwinnett County. She stated that her office will do everything possible to hold responsible parties accountable when such activity leads to death or injury.

Prosecutors confirmed they will ask for the death penalty when the case goes to trial.