Canton man arrested after house cleaner attacked

The Brief A Cherokee County house cleaner was violently attacked by a client she was visiting for a walk-through. The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and head trauma but managed to escape to a hospital for help. Police arrested 23-year-old Ezekiel Jackson, who faces multiple felony charges including rape and aggravated battery.



A Cherokee County house cleaner is recovering from a brutal assault that occurred on April 6 after she arrived at a new client’s home for a cleaning walk-through, according to investigators.

Canton police investigation

What we know:

A Cherokee County woman, identified by friends as Tera, was held captive and stabbed with a screwdriver.

According to a friend of the victim, Christin Boyd, Tera, who is a house cleaner, went to the apartment to do a walk-through for a potential new client, when the man suddenly started attacking her.

Tera sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to her head and eye.

She eventually convinced the man to let her go to the hospital by promising to tell medical staff that she fell while cleaning.

Boyd stated that the man forced Tera to drive herself to the hospital despite her head injuries and bleeding.

Once she arrived at the hospital, the victim reported the true nature of the attack to the medical staff.

Canton police subsequently arrested 23-year-old Ezekiel Jackson. Jackson is currently charged with three counts of rape, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

The victim's road to recovery

What we don't know:

Tera was in the ICU for days, and has had to return to the hospital several times, since the early April attack. It is not yet known how long her recovery will take.

Community support for survivor

What you can do:

The victim is a mother of four and is currently unable to work or care for her children. Boyd has established a GoFundMe page to assist with Tera's medical bills and daily expenses.

Local community members have also stepped in to help. One woman, who also works as a house cleaner, is donating a portion of her earnings, and a man who didn't know Tera, repaired the steps to her home.