Pregnant mom found shot in her car on I-75, family desperate for answers

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for the shooter who killed 34-year-old Bianca Huntley on April 14. Huntley was four months pregnant and leaves behind two young children. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for a shooter who killed a pregnant Douglasville mother of two, found inside her vehicle on the Downtown Connector during rush hour last Tuesday evening.

Thirty-four-year-old Bianca Huntley's older brother says his family is devastated beyond words right now.

"She was expecting. Four and a half months pregnant," Ezekiel Lenoir, the victim's brother, said. "A baby girl that she was going to name Heaven."

What we know:

Officers discovered Huntley in her white BMW on the shoulder of Interstate 75 North near Central Avenue, just before the Interstate 20 interchange.

According to investigators, she had been shot and was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police noted they received the call regarding the shooting around 6:15 p.m last Tuesday, April 14.

Homicide detectives initially suggested Huntley may have been shot at a different location, though the specific site remains unknown.

Her family has been left with few answers.

"You know how road rage can get. We don't know at this time if it's that," Lenoir said. "We don't know if it's targeted. We have no idea."

To piece together the events leading up to the gunfire, authorities are currently reviewing traffic camera footage and analyzing cell phone pings.

What we don't know:

While detectives state the investigation remains active, no suspects have been identified and no updates were available Thursday afternoon.

Huntley lived in Douglasville and was likely commuting home from her job in McDonough at the time of the incident.

The family is urging commuters who were in rush-hour traffic that evening to come forward with any details.

"I believe we, as the people, have to look out for our women and kids," Lenoir said. "We got to take accountability to make sure this doesn't happen to someone else." Huntley's death has left her 5-year-old and 15-year-old children without a mother.

While detectives state the investigation remains active, no suspects have been identified and no updates were available Thursday afternoon.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead police to the killer. Meanwhile, Huntley's family has established an online fundraiser to assist with expenses following the tragedy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/easing-the-burden-for-biancas-daughters