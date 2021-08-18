Georgia teen charged with murdering Navy veteran mom

article

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder after authorities discovered his mother’s body inside a house in central Georgia, police said.

Warner Robins officers and Houston County deputies found 37-year-old Dominique Bowers dead on the afternoon of Aug. 13, according to a police department Facebook post.

Bowers, a veteran of the Navy, was discovered by first responders after her son called 911, authorities said.

The unnamed teen was charged with murder and aggravated assault, and he was booked into the Crisp County Youth Detention Center in Cordele.

According to Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig, the 13-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult, WMAZ-TV reported.

Authorities are trying to determine what led to the shooting, Sgt. Eric Gossman with the Warner Robins Police Criminal Investigations Division told the station. He also said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.