Georgia Tech students attempt to break record for longest hopscotch course

If you walk around Georgia Tech's campus, you're likely to run into plenty of students who love to take on big challenges.

Now one group of Tech students hope their drive and determination will get them into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The group SEE(k) D(iscomfort), a first-year leadership organization dedicated to developing potential through once-in-a-lifetime experiences, are aiming to break the record for the longest hopscotch course.

The students drew up a plan for a 4.2-mile course that would stretch across all corners of the school's campus.

To help make things run faster, the students used their engineering skills to build a stamp that could make the course quickly and a cornstarch and water solution to easily apply to the sidewalks.

Now the team is waiting for confirmation that the world record has been broken.

That could take a few days or weeks, but the university says all signs are pointing to success.