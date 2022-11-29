Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune."

Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round.

With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.

The Georgia Tech grad didn't take long to guess the correct answer for the category "People," which you can watch below.

The teen was shocked when Pat Sajak opened his prize and revealed that he had won a Mini Cooper that he can use to get back and forth to class.

In total, Howard won $69,600.

According to the Dublin City School System, Howard was an honor graduate and the valedictorian of the Class of 2021

The school system congratulated Howard on big game show win, posting on Facebook, "You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride!"