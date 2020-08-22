Georgia Tech scientists builds UV light boxes to clean PPEs

A group at Georgia Tech aims to help first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with some new devices.

A team at the school built two portable UV lightboxes, which allow healthcare workers to disinfect their face masks and face shields.

Officials say the UVC light can inactivate virus particles and in the right form can make it easier to thoroughly clean equipment.

"You can place your mask or your face shields or any item that can fit inside of the box into the box and after that, close the box, turn it on, and UVC light does the rest," Georgia Tech research engineer Roger Campbell said.

Georgia Tech is now looking for partners to get the boxes in the hands of healthcare workers and law enforcement who need them most.

